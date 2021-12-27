Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.85. Sharecare shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 13,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

