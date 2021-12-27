Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $27.44

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $26.87. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 19,721 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

