Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.47. Gannett shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,252 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $788.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

