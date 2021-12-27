Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Shares Gap Up to $142.20

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.20, but opened at $145.90. Alamo Group shares last traded at $145.99, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540 in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.