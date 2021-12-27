Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.64. Lufax shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 31,376 shares.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lufax by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lufax by 1,275.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 326,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

