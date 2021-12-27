Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 405,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 227,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

