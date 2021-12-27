240 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,758.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

