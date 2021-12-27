490,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned 1.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $250,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

DGNU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 323,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,234. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.