Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 31,100 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 294.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

