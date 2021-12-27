Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 22,000 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 31.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

SPLK stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $115.50. 17,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,504. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.