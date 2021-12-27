Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 186,800 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 186,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPGY. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 77,684 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,790.

Shares of TPGY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

