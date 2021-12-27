United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $218.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $178.80 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

