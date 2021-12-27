Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
ENTA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,317. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.58.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
