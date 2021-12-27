$408.38 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $408.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.65 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,939. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

