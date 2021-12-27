Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.63 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $58.63 million and $15.18 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.12 or 0.00393107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00215226 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 868,791,363 coins and its circulating supply is 740,922,626 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

