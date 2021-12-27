Injective Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $33.89 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.70 or 0.00018764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $423.26 million and $33.89 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00215226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.