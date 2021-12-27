Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.47. 22,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,629. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

