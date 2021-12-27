Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.04. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

