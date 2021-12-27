PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.83. 655,029 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

