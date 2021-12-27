PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,091. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.65. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

