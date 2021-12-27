548 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

