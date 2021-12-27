PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.77. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,756. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average is $314.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

