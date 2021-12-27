PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,017. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.