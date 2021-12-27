Camden Capital LLC Buys 15,244 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.