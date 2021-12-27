Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

