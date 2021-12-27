Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.