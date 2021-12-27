Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $246.25

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $246.25 and last traded at $243.57, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 86.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.