Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.02

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 164,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

