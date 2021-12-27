PlayGame Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. PlayGame has a market cap of $286,215.06 and approximately $6,252.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00215226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

