Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $539.09 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00062969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.20 or 0.07911887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,587.27 or 0.99836802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 542,227,798 coins and its circulating supply is 542,227,206 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

