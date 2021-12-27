Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.80

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 1108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.51 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

