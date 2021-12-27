GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up to $76.00

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.00, but opened at $79.39. GoDaddy shares last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 25,436 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $34,141,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 389,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

