Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 11,480 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

GILD stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

