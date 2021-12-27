Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $545.84 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.