Brokerages Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHBI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

