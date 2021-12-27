Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in AT&T by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

