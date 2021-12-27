Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,950 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Spire worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.22. 252,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

