Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.54 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

