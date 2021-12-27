First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $203.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.