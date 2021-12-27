Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR opened at $320.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

