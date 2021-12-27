NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.2% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

