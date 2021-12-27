Compton Financial Group LLC Has $9.63 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

