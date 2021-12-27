Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $266,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.11. 32,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,450. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24.

