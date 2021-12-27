Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,012 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

