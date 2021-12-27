Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $167.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

