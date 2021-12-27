Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 524.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $172,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

