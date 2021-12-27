K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

KNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.50 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

