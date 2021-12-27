The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

