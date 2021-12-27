iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $400.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.08 and a 200 day moving average of $410.03. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

