Front Barnett Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 154,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NXST stock opened at $152.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,182 shares of company stock valued at $45,585,972. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

